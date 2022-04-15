Fort Valley woman giving back to community for Easter

A Fort Valley resident wants to give back to the community this Easter, and she's asking for your help.

Fort Valley woman giving back to elderly on Easter Easter

FORT VALLEY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A Fort Valley resident wants to give back to the community this Easter, and she’s asking for your help.

Eugenia Towns is collecting stuffed animals to donate to those living in nursing homes.

Towns says she started giving back in February when she provided meals and roses to the elderly.

Now, she’s collected more than 200 Easter-themed teddy bears to give away.

We spoke with her about her purpose for giving.

“I do have a heart for people,” she said. “And I love helping people all the time. It’s always been in me, and I just want the community to be active and get involved. It’s really not about me. It’s about the community.”

Towns and her children will visit two nursing homes in Fort Valley on Sunday to deliver the stuffed animals.

If you would like to help by making a donation, you can call Towns at (478) 444-8931.

