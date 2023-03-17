Fort Valley State University hit with 3rd watchdog complaint

A national watchdog is urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue a more than $350,000 fine against Fort Valley State University.

According to a nonprofit that investigates animal abuse and illegal activities at U.S. research facilities, a recent failed inspection found six new violations against FVSU.

The inspection follows a January 2022 inspection in which FVSU had 5 violations, and a July 2021 inspection with 7 violations. The report mentions the total of violations of the Animal Welfare Act comes to 18 violations, within the last 18 months– with FVSU only possessing 28 animals.