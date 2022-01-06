Fort Valley State University failed USDA inspection: ‘One of Worst in 2021’

FVSU has been cited by federal regulators for breaking U.S. laws in the treatment of animals.

In all, the USDA issued seven violations against FVSU, saying it was one of the worst inspections in the U.S. during 2021. The USDA inspection was later followed by an Official Warning for Animal Welfare Act violations.

A U.S. Deptartment of Agriculture inspection and Official Warning against Fort Valley State University are being made public today by SAEN, a national watchdog nonprofit that investigates animal abuse and illegal activities at U.S. Universities, Colleges, and private research facilities.

SAEN said it has contacted FVSU President, Paul A Jones, calling for the termination of all staff connected to violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act. The seven violations were documented in a July 27, 2021 inspection, including a rare direct violation.

Two USDA inspection report detail inadequate veterinary care for dogs, substandard enclosures, and filthy conditions, charged SAEN.

The first violation for improper sanitation stated: “All 8 of the guinea pig enclosures had an excessive accumulation of feces.”

The second of these sanitation violations stated: “A strong odor of urine and feces could be appreciated upon entering the room housing 9 rabbits. The trays underneath approximately 5 of the enclosures had puddles of urine and an excessive accumulation of feces, piles ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 inches in height in some areas.”

In a letter to Jones, SAEN’s Co-Founder, Michael A. Budkie, A.H.T., said, “Speaking as a graduate of an Animal Health Technology program, I am appalled that FVSU has committed such serious violations, when the university should be teaching compassion for animals.”

“I was even more appalled when I saw the photographs taken by the USDA to document the FVSU violations. Filthy cages and animals whose care does not meet current veterinary standards exemplify the conditions at FVSU,” added Budkie.

