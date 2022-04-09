Fort Valley State mourns the loss of Rayfield Wright

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley State University is mourning the death of alumnus and former football standout Rayfield Wright.

Wright’s family announced his death Thursday.

Wright was a seventh round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 1967.

Playing on the offensive line, Wright played in five super bowls and won two.



Wright was elected into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 1988, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

FVSU Athletics Director Anthony Holloman said Wright helped many people during his life.



“He was an ambassador,” Holloman said. “He was very philanthropic. He started the Rayfield Wright Foundation in Dallas, very active in his community, even had a chance to mentor young athletes as a coach in the Arena League, so Rayfield Wright meant a lot to a lot of people.”

The university lowered its flags to half staff Friday.