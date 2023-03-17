Fort Valley receives $50,000 T-Mobile grant for Discovery Lab

The city is one of the company’s 25 new Hometown Grant recipients.

New Peach County High School Peach County

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley is receiving a $50,000 grant from T-Mobile. The city is one of the company’s 25 new Hometown Grant recipients. This brings the total to 175 small towns since launching the initiative in April 2021. The goal of the initiative is to support rural communities across the country.

According to T-Mobile, the fund will go to creating a Peach County High School Discovery Lab. The lab will increase hands on and immersive learning opportunities for students of all learning styles and abilities. A T-Mobile news release says the grant will cover the cost of hardware, software and furniture for the discovery lab. Funds will also cover the purchase of 15 computers for the shared space.

In all, T-Mobile has dedicated $25 million to fund community development projects. Some of the projects include revitalized downtown spaces, revamped parks, building renovations and sustainability efforts.

