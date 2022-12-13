Fort Valley Police need help finding a wanted man

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley Police need your help finding a wanted man.

Keldrick McCrary is wanted on multiple felonies.



He’s around 6 foot tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Police say McCrary was last seen at the Avid Motel in Perry, but has also been spotted around Fort Valley.



If you have any information or know where McCrary is, call the Fort Valley Police Department at 478-825-3383.