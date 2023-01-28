Fort Valley Police looking for 7 wanted for forgery
Police say they are wanted for forgery in the fourth degree, and conspiracy to commit a crime.
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Fort Valley Police Department needs your help finding seven people.
(Photo courtesy of Fort Valley Police Department)
If you know where any of these people are or have any information, call the Fort Valley Police Department at (478) 825-3383.