Fort Valley Police Department receives grant for laptops

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety recently awarded the Fort Valley Police Department a $20,000 grant that will helping the department buy laptop computers for patrol cars.

“One of the advantages of having a computer in the car is you keep the officer on the street,” Captain Parrish Strickland said.

Strickland has been with the police department for more than 20 years.

“When I first started, we had to handwrite all of our reports,” he said. “We would have to come to the station or have a template in the car. With that, you could probably pull over, write a report and get it sent back for corrections.”

The department has ordered 10 laptops for its patrol division, which should help officers be more efficient.

“You can pull it off the stand and take it out, put the information that you need for the complaint in, reference to the report,” Sgt. McKinley Windom said. “You can also run information through the system and look things up through the system and also take pictures at car accidents.”

The laptops will also help the department prepare for court cases and assist with community events.

Lt. Demetrious Kendrick has worked in the Patrol Division for two years. He says the laptops should speed up how quickly they’re able to get started with investigations.

“They can look forward to seeing us a lot more in the neighborhoods,” Kendrick said. “They can look forward to us being able to obtain more information out there in the field versus having to come back to the station.”

The department says response time is critical in law enforcement, so the laptops will help. The goal is to purchase more laptops in the future.