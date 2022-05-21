Fort Valley Police Department need help finding murder suspect

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Fort Valley Police Department needs your help in finding a murder suspect.

Jones is 5’6 and weighs around 150 pounds.

If you have any information or know where he is, call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68crime.