Fort Valley Police Department arrests 1 woman, 3 men in separate cases

In the first case, a woman is behind bars in connection to an armed robbery.

Police arrested Keysha Knowlton Tuesday, in reference to an armed robbery on Saturday morning.

She’s charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of Methamphetamine.

A Fort Valley man was arrested Wednesday, in connection to an Armed Robbery that happened Saturday morning. No word on if the arrests are from the same case.

Emmanuel Smith is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony.

In the third arrest, the Fort Valley Police Department says officers responded to Fort Valley State University in reference to a disturbance.

When on scene, they spoke with campus police and Jermaine McKellar, who they say was involved in an aggravated assault moments prior.

He’s charged with Aggravated Assault Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Trespass and Disrupting the General Assembly.

On Wednesday, police arrested Tiere Barksdale in reference to a Home Invasion in March.

Barksdale is charged with Home Invasion in the 2nd degree.

He’s currently being held at the Fort Valley Police Department.