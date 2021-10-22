Fort Valley mayoral candidates share their ideas if elected

Lundy wants to focus on business, public safety, and education. Brown wants to revitalize downtown and blighted areas.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Fort Valley Mayoral race experienced some back and forth on whether or not candidate Jeffery Lundy could officially run for city office.

The Georgia Supreme Court denied an appeal Wednesday, from the city fighting a Superior Court Judge’s ruling that placed him back on the ballot. Now Lundy faces candidate LeMario Brown for Mayor.

“A ruling was made to validate that there was nothing illegal, unlawful, or fraudulent when I first went and filed to become the next mayor of Fort Valley,” said Lundy.

LeMario Brown says he wasn’t involved with the residency issues Lundy faced. He says he welcomes the challenge of an opponent.

“I welcome the competition. Especially if the people of Fort Valley are going to have the chance to voice their opinion and pick the right person fairly and equitably,” said Brown.

Lundy says God told him to run for Mayor. He’s retired from a 30 year career in law enforcement. Now he’s a pastor for Love and Kindness Ministry in Fort Valley.

If elected, he wants to focus on business, public safety, and education. He also wants feedback from residents on how to better the community.

“Let us work together. Let us all work together. Let’s do some things to revive to resuscitate a Fort Valley that people used to talk about and now we just hear rumors about,” said Lundy.

Brown runs a small business and farm in Peach County. He’s also held the at large council seat for the last six years.

He wants to revitalize downtown and blighted areas. He also wants to build relationships with organizations in Fort Valley. Brown says his experience as a councilman will help move the city forward.

“I’ve connected with the senior community here in Fort Valley,” said Brown. “I’m definitely apart of the youth and apart of the millennial community here. So we just want to make sure we’re getting everyone engaged, involved, and definitely enhance everything they do in the city.”

Early voting lasts until October 29. Election Day is November 2. You can view a sample ballot above.

We did request the filing documents for the Mayors race from Fort Valley, but have not received them at this time.