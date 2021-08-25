Fort Valley Mayor won’t seek another term, running for Utility Commission

She says her passion for serving the people is what's motivating her to run for this new role.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Fort Valley Mayor Barbara Williams says she isn’t running for another term as mayor, but that doesn’t mean she’s leaving public service.

Mayor Williams will run for the Utility Commission At Large. She says she likes being mayor but feels something should be done to help the under-served population.

“We started having issues with our Utility Commission that I wasn’t pleased with,” Mayor Williams said. “I felt like the people were not served well and would not be served well without some help, so I decided to make that run.”

Mayor Williams says the election for both the open mayoral seat and the Utility Commission is on November 2. Her term is officially up December 31.