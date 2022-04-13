Fort Valley Mayor looks back, talks future after 100 days in office

Jeffery Lundy being sworn in as Mayor of Fort Valley

PEACH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- It’s been 100 days since Jeffery Lundy took office as Mayor of Fort Valley. Mayor Lundy’s run started with a court battle questioning his residency.

Since becoming Mayor, he has filled a number of vacancies, including Chief of Police, Public Safety Director, and City Attorney LaRhondra Patrick, now Mayor of Warner Robins.

Mayor Lunday says getting those positions filled would help his team provide great services to the residents of Fort Valley.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure we are functional, to make sure the service that the city offer is A1 service and we’re just emphasizing team work mentality,” said Mayor Lundy.

The Mayor is looking to the future, speaking about planning Fort Valley State University’s Homecoming following a shooting that happened during homecoming last year.

According to Mayor Lundy, there have been 14 business applications for the the city of Fort Valley since he took office.

“We want folks to see what other businesses are doing in fort valley and then hopefully they’ll see some things we’re trying to do some things to draw attention to fort valley that they might come to here with industries that want to start,” said Mayor Lundy.

He says the city is also preparing for the Peach Festival in May.