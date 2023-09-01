Fort Valley man sentenced to prison in dog fighting, drug conspiracy case

The sentencing is in connection to two separate drug trafficking organizations and a multi-state dog fighting operation.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Fort Valley man is sentenced to more than 15 years in prison in connection to two separate drug trafficking organizations and a multi-state dog fighting operation.

Forty-three year old Armard Davis, aka “Black Jack,” is the final defendant of 21 co-conspirators. He previously pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

Conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture.

“Dogfighting is a brutal crime often tied with drug trafficking organizations, as seen in this case,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “These crimes destroy lives and place enormous burdens on communities. We appreciate the collaborative and extensive effort shared by federal, state and local law enforcement entities to investigate and prosecute this case.”

According to court documents, law enforcement investigated a criminal organization that involved distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine and organized dog fighting based out of Roberta. The ring extended into North Georgia, Florida and Alabama from May 2019 until Feb. 2020.

In Feb. 2020, law enforcement executed 15 residential search warrants and seized more than 150 dogs used for organized dog-fighting. Many of the rescued dogs had scarring and visible injuries such as broken legs and open bleeding wounds.

Agents seized scales, weighted collars, heavy chains, ground stakes, miscellaneous pedigrees and medical supplies to treat injuries the animals sustained from dog fighting activities. In addition, law enforcement recovered firearms and illegal drugs during the investigation. In total, the criminal organizations were held accountable for the distribution of about 20 kilograms of cocaine and 179 grams of methamphetamine.

Davis and his co-conspirators will not be eligible for parole. His co-conspirators sentenced in these cases include: