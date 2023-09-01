Fort Valley man sentenced to prison in dog fighting, drug conspiracy case
The sentencing is in connection to two separate drug trafficking organizations and a multi-state dog fighting operation.
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Fort Valley man is sentenced to more than 15 years in prison in connection to two separate drug trafficking organizations and a multi-state dog fighting operation.
Forty-three year old Armard Davis, aka “Black Jack,” is the final defendant of 21 co-conspirators. He previously pleaded guilty to the following charges:
- Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances
- Conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture.
“Dogfighting is a brutal crime often tied with drug trafficking organizations, as seen in this case,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “These crimes destroy lives and place enormous burdens on communities. We appreciate the collaborative and extensive effort shared by federal, state and local law enforcement entities to investigate and prosecute this case.”
According to court documents, law enforcement investigated a criminal organization that involved distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine and organized dog fighting based out of Roberta. The ring extended into North Georgia, Florida and Alabama from May 2019 until Feb. 2020.
In Feb. 2020, law enforcement executed 15 residential search warrants and seized more than 150 dogs used for organized dog-fighting. Many of the rescued dogs had scarring and visible injuries such as broken legs and open bleeding wounds.
Agents seized scales, weighted collars, heavy chains, ground stakes, miscellaneous pedigrees and medical supplies to treat injuries the animals sustained from dog fighting activities. In addition, law enforcement recovered firearms and illegal drugs during the investigation. In total, the criminal organizations were held accountable for the distribution of about 20 kilograms of cocaine and 179 grams of methamphetamine.
Davis and his co-conspirators will not be eligible for parole. His co-conspirators sentenced in these cases include:
- Lekey Davis aka “Kee Boo,” 47, of Talbotton, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 210 months of imprisonment to be followed by four years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.
- Christopher Raines aka “Binky,” 52, of Talbotton, was sentenced to serve 135 months of imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised release and pay a $10,000 fine after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.
- Jarvis Lockett aka “J-Rock,” 43, of Warner Robins, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 120 months of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and cocaine distribution.
- Derrick Owens aka “Doomie,” 39, of Woodland, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 120 months of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
- Jason Carter, 41, of Phoenix City, Alabama, was sentenced to serve 97 months of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
- Vernon Vegas, 51, of Suwanee, Georgia, was sentenced to serve the maximum 60 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and pay a $10,000 fine after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture.
- Shaquille Bentley, 29, of Roberta, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 48 months of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to use of a communication facility.
- Shelley Johnson aka “Gold Mouth,” 41, of Macon, was sentenced to serve 37 months of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $25,000 fine after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture.
- Rodrick Walton aka “Rodrie Walton,” 43, of Shiloh, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 24 months of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture.
- Bryanna Holmes, 27, of Fort Valley, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 36 months of probation after pleading guilty to use of a communication facility.
- Antoine Riley aka “Bear,” 46, of Warner Robins, was sentenced as a career offender to serve 180 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release to run consecutively to any term of imprisonment imposed in a pending case in Taylor County, Georgia, Superior Court after pleading guilty to distribution of cocaine base.
- Brittany Smith, 30, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to serve 135 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Antonio Raines, 39, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to serve 97 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to distribution of cocaine base.
- Emanuel Ivey, 37, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to serve 87 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to distribution of cocaine base.
- Joseph Day, 50, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to distribution of cocaine base.
- Desmond Griffin, 30, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to serve 24 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to distribution of cocaine base.
- Obie Wright, 68, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to distribution of cocaine base.
- Latanya Williams, 41, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to serve three years of probation after pleading guilty to making false statements.
- Lee Anthony Benney, 56, of Reynolds, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 21 months of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture.
- Reginald Crimes, 40, of Preston, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 24 months of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture.