Fort Valley, Byron ready to host 37th Georgia Peach Festival during harsh harvest season

The cities of Fort Valley and Byron are set to host the 37th annual Georgia Peach Festival, a celebration designed to honor local peach growers and their significant contributions to the food industry, despite a crippling 90% loss in this year's peach harvest.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The cities of Fort Valley and Byron are set to host the 37th annual Georgia Peach Festival, a celebration designed to honor local peach growers and their significant contributions to the food industry, despite a crippling 90% loss in this year’s peach harvest.

“This year is so important because we still need to support our local peach growers,” Tisa Horton, the President of the Georgia Peach Festival Board, said. “They did lose about 90% of their harvest.

Horton also highlighted the key role these growers play in providing the peach industry and food nationwide.

One way the festival aims to recognize the growers’ efforts is through the crowning of the Georgia Peach Queens.

“I think it’s important to promote the peach growers in Georgia, because they put a lot of work into to it and we need to honor their work,” Gabrielle Brown, the 2023 Teen Miss Georgia Peach, said.

The festival, commencing this Friday in Fort Valley before continuing in Byron next weekend, promises a variety of activities, including a parade featuring the Georgia Peach Queens. Visitors can anticipate fireworks, vendors, and unique food offerings, including peach ice cream.

Kelsey Anlauf, the 2023 Miss Georgia Peach, urges people not to miss out.

“We’re gonna have lots of great stuff,” she said. “It’s an opportunity you don’t wanna miss.”

One of the most anticipated attractions is the world’s largest peach cobbler, made using 75 gallons of sliced peaches and 90 pounds of butter.

“I’m so excited to try the peach cobbler, and I know I’m not a good cook, but I’m sure ready to eat some of that peach cobbler,” 2023 Junior Miss Georgia Peach, Bella Grace Sanders, said.

The 37th annual Georgia Peach Festival begins Friday in Fort Valley and will continue next weekend in Byron.