Fort Valley appoints interim director of public safety
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Roy C. Thompson, III is taking over as the interim director of public safety for the city of Fort Valley.
Thompson has worked in law enforcement and with the military for most of his career. He’s worked with the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety since 2009 and has worked his way up through the ranks.
“Taking on this job is a daunting task, and I fully intend to bring forth every ounce of energy, and every asset of mind to make the city shine as bright as the diamond it should be,” said Thompson in a news release.
He’s a Macon native and graduated from Crawford County High School. He served in the 48th Infantry Brigade and was deployed to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Most recently in the department, Thompson was responsible for training, policy changes, continuing education, and working with the Criminal Investigations Division, and the District Attorney’s Office on multiple high-profile cases.
Full statement from the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety:
MEDIA RELEASE 01/26/2022:
Director Thompson is originally from Macon, Georgia; and later graduated from Crawford County High School, before joining the Georgia Army National Guard, where he completed basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Huachuca, in Arizona. He returned to Roberta and began his law enforcement career at Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. In 2004, Director Thompson was deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he served with Georgia’s very own 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. After he returned from Iraq, Director Thompson took a position as a police cadet at the Fort Valley Police Department. Where he stayed until late 2007, when he answered the nation’s call once again accepting a position as a Geo-Political Intelligence Analyst supporting the United States Marine Corps as a contractor until 2009.
He returned to the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety in 2009. Since then, Director Thompson has served the city of Fort Valley as a corporal (2009-2010), sergeant (2010-2011) earning the Officer of the Year award in 2010 as a first year Sergeant. He later was promoted to Lieutenant (2011-2015) in the uniform division. Most recently Director Thompson served as the Lieutenant of the Office of Professional Standards and Training (2015-2022) responsible for policy changes, continuing education, and many other tasks within the department to include working with the Criminal Investigations Division, and the District Attorney’s Office on multiple high-profile cases.
Director Thompson is married with two children and members of Gateway Fellowship Church of God in Macon, Georgia.
While working a full-time job at Fort Valley DPS, Director Thompson has also earned his Associates (2020) and Batchelor’s (2021) Degrees from Reinhardt University. He is also a qualified General Instructor with specialty instructional certifications in firearms, defensive tactics, use of force. Director Thompson is also regularly involved with his home community serving as the 2020 Parent Advisory Council Chairman for the Crawford County Elementary School.
Director Thompson said “Taking on this job is a daunting task, and I fully intend to bring forth every ounce of energy, and every asset of mind to make the city shine as bright as the diamond it should be.”
Join us in congratulating him!
