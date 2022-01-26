Fort Valley appoints interim director of public safety

Roy C. Thompson, III is taking over as the interim director of public safety for the city of Fort Valley. (PHOTO: Fort Valley Department of Public Safety/Facebook)

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Roy C. Thompson, III is taking over as the interim director of public safety for the city of Fort Valley.

Thompson has worked in law enforcement and with the military for most of his career. He’s worked with the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety since 2009 and has worked his way up through the ranks.

“Taking on this job is a daunting task, and I fully intend to bring forth every ounce of energy, and every asset of mind to make the city shine as bright as the diamond it should be,” said Thompson in a news release.

He’s a Macon native and graduated from Crawford County High School. He served in the 48th Infantry Brigade and was deployed to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Most recently in the department, Thompson was responsible for training, policy changes, continuing education, and working with the Criminal Investigations Division, and the District Attorney’s Office on multiple high-profile cases.

Full statement from the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety: