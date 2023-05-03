Forsyth’s Taco Week showcases local restaurants, offers prizes to participants

Forsyth is hosting its third annual Taco Week, during which local restaurants compete for the best taco, dessert and margarita titles. The event, aimed at supporting local businesses, attracts visitors from across Middle Georgia.

Rebecca Stone, CEO of the Forsyth-Monroe Chamber, said the event was inspired by Macon Burger Week, and Forsyth’s abundance of Mexican restaurants made a taco-centered event a natural choice.

Participants can pick up a taco passport and earn prizes by visiting the participating restaurants.

Leslie Waters, general manager of Grits Cafe in downtown Forsyth, explained how the passports work.

“Every time you try a taco, you get a stamp at the restaurant for trying it, and once you get at least four of those stamps, you turn that in to the chamber and by the end of the week they’ll draw for the grand prize,” Waters said.

A variety of tacos are being served this week, from breaded chicken and braised beef to Oaxaca cheese and fried green tomatoes.

Taco week runs until Saturday, May 6th.

For more information, including the restaurants participating, visit forsythtacoweek.com.