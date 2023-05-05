Forsyth thrift store to celebrate one-year anniversary with community yard sale Saturday

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Nikkit’s Thrift and Treasures, a thrift store in Forsyth, will mark its one-year anniversary with a community yard sale event on Saturday. The store, located on Tift College Drive, has been dedicated to providing affordable items and supporting the less fortunate in Middle Georgia since its inception.

Owner Nicole Tanner, who moved from Las Vegas to join her husband’s family, opened the store with the goal of giving back to the community. Tanner has donated clothes to various organizations, including a men’s prison facility and a local church, and takes pride in using the store as a way to help those in need.

“The community, they welcome us,” she said. “They welcome any donations that they give. The people around here that are homeless, they appreciate that we give them toothbrushes and soap and deodorant and a backpack to carry their stuff in, some underwear and socks. They’re very appreciative of us, and we have no problem doing it.”

The anniversary celebration, featuring several vendors, will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday.