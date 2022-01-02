Forsyth New Year’s Ball Drop

MONROE, Ga(41NBC/WMGT) – Downtown Forsyth is getting ready for its annual new years eve Forsythia Ball Drop

This is the sixth year for the downtown event. There will be food vendors, live music and the ball drops at midnight, some local shops are staying open late as well

The ball drop will be held at the intersection of West Johnston Street and North Jackson street in downtown Forsyth.

To help curb the growth the event will be held outside and social distancing is encouraged.

