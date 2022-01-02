Forsyth New Year’s Ball Drop
MONROE, Ga(41NBC/WMGT) – Downtown Forsyth is getting ready for its annual new years eve Forsythia Ball Drop
This is the sixth year for the downtown event. There will be food vendors, live music and the ball drops at midnight, some local shops are staying open late as well
The ball drop will be held at the intersection of West Johnston Street and North Jackson street in downtown Forsyth.
To help curb the growth the event will be held outside and social distancing is encouraged.