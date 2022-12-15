Forsyth hires new Police Chief

Woodrow Blue Jr. -- Photo Credit to City of Donalsonville

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Forsyth has a new Police Chief on the job.

City Manager Janice Hall announced the news in early December at a council meeting, that Woodrow Blue had been offered the job and had accepted it. Blue’s first day as Police Chief will be Monday, December 19th. The city plans to host a meet and greet for him at City Hall on Monday as well.

Blue fills the position after former Chief Eddie Harris submitted his retirement in August. Major Daniels was in charge of the police department while the city searched for a new Chief.