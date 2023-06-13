Forsyth Farmer’s Market relocates to better engage with community

The market has relocated to 94 East Adams Street after the previous property was bought out.

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– A local farmers market in Forsyth has changed locations to help better showcase local growers, while supplying fresh produce.

The Forsyth Farmers Market, originally located on North Jackson Street in Forsyth, has been bringing local grown produce and home made soups and barbecue rub for over eight years.

Forsyth Main Street and several vendors say the location change will help bring more foot traffic.

“You have variety,” said Peggy Kosater of Backyard Garden Creations. “Things that you can not pick up at the grocery store. We try to bring things that are different and not common.”

The City of Forsyth Farmers Market is open every Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

If you’re interested or you are a vendor who would like to participate, click here.