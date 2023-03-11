Forsyth expects thousands of visitors for Forsythia Festival this weekend

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Forsythia Festival, the largest event of the year in Forsyth, is set to take place this weekend, and the city is excited to welcome visitors from around the state.

Rebecca Stone, CEO of the Forsyth/Monroe Chamber of Commerce, spoke with us Thursday about the festival’s significance to the town.

“The people of Forsyth love this every year,” she said. “They get super excited, and it generates income for our local businesses. When people tend to come to Middle Georgia into Forsyth, they tend to shop local all weekend and stay in our hotels and eat at our restaurants, so we look forward to that and we love having them.”

Last year, the festival drew more than 20,000 people from all over Georgia, and Stone expects a similar turnout this year. Local business owner Connie Ham explained why festival-goers often return.

“When all these people come here, they remember the way these local people treat them and they come back,” she said. “Some people even end up buying a house here.”

The Forsythia Festival will showcase a parade, family-friendly activities, live music and local food vendors. The festival is open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the festival is free.