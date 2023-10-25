Former UGA football player convicted on federal charges linked to Oconee County murder

Ahkil Nasir Crumpton, a Pennsylvania resident and former University of Georgia football player, was convicted on Wednesday of federal charges stemming from the 2021 shooting death of Oconee County store clerk Elijah Wood.

ATHENS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Ahkil Nasir Crumpton, a Pennsylvania resident and former University of Georgia football player, was convicted on Wednesday of federal charges stemming from the 2021 shooting death of Oconee County store clerk Elijah Wood.

Crumpton, now 26, faces up to 30 years in prison and is also facing state charges for murder in Georgia, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

The trial, which started on October 16, was presided over by U.S. District Judge Tilman “Tripp” Self. Crumpton was found guilty of one count of interference with commerce by attempted robbery and one count of false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

“No matter today’s outcome, there is no returning Elijah Wood to his family and friends, who have had to endure both the pain of his loss and many unanswered questions,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said.

According to evidence presented at trial, Crumpton entered the RaceTrac gas station on Macon Highway in Watkinsville on March 19, 2021, where Wood was working. Surveillance footage showed Crumpton pointing a Glock 19 pistol at Wood and firing.

Wood’s girlfriend testified at trial that she was on a FaceTime call with Wood at the time. Crumpton ran out of the store without taking any money or merchandise. Wood died at the scene.

At the time of Wood’s murder, Crumpton lived in an apartment in Watkinsville, less than two miles from the RaceTrac, with his close friend and UGA football teammate, Juwan Taylor, who is now a player development assistant for the team. Taylor testified at trial that Crumpton came to their apartment after the shooting holding the pistol and that he was visibly upset saying, “I didn’t mean to do it – I just wanted the money, I just shot him at the store, at the store.” Crumpton explained further that when he lifted the gun up, it “just went off.” Taylor said he was frightened for his own safety and didn’t tell anyone.

In a separate incident on July 17, 2021, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Crumpton shot and killed Anthony Jones.

“Crumpton was seen exiting the South Street Diner at 140 South Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 3:18 a.m. to retrieve a Glock 43 pistol from a vehicle and was approached by Anthony Jones,” the release stated. “Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the encounter between Jones and Crumpton. Jones brandished a silver handgun and pointed it at Crumpton, then appeared to grab the car keys out of Crumpton’s left hand. Jones forcefully removed the Glock 43 pistol from Crumpton’s right pocket while simultaneously holding him at gunpoint. When Jones turned around following the robbery and began to run away, Crumpton pulled a Glock 19 pistol from his waistband and fired 13 gunshots that ultimately struck and killed Jones.”

Both shootings were linked through ballistic evidence.

Crumpton was arrested on March 16, 2022 by FBI and ATF agents in Philadelphia.

Inside Crumpton’s bedroom, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia says agents located the Glock 19 pistol that was used in both shootings. The gun was found inside Crumpton’s official 2018 Rose Bowl Game backpack given to the players who competed in the football game.

Co-defendant James North Armstrong, who purchased the weapon for Crumpton, has also pleaded guilty to federal charges.

The case was investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mike Morrison and Daniel Peach.