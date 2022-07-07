Former pastor sentenced after sexually assaulting underage Ugandan girl while conducting missionary work in 2019

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A federal judge sentenced a former pastor to 10 years in federal prison and a lifetime of supervised release after he sexually assaulted an underage girl in Uganda while doing missionary work in that country.

45-year-old Eric Tuininga of Milledgeville, who was previously affiliated with the U.S.-based Orthodox Presbyterian Church (OPC), must also pay $20,000 in restitution to the victim and register as a sex offender upon his release from federal prison, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

“I want to recognize the true bravery displayed by the Ugandan girl for speaking out when she was assaulted by a trusted person of power from another country, courageously seeking justice across continents,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. “Law enforcement – both abroad and here at home – took on a challenging international case. Homeland Security Investigations’ Child Exploitation Unit worked tirelessly to ensure that the truth was uncovered and the defendant was held accountable for his crime.”

Tuininga pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places after the incident, which occurred in March 2019 when the the Department of Justice says the victim was “approximately 14-years-old.”

