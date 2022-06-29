Former Mercer Law dean explains potential impact of overturning of Roe V. Wade

A former Mercer University School of Law Dean is explaining what people may see in the future following the Supreme Court's recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The decision put the legality of abortion back in states’ hands.

Gary Simson says the decision has opened the door to other privacy rights laws being examined.

“Interracial marriage is considered a privacy right,” he said. “The right in same sex marriage was put under that rubric of privacy. Birth control came under that rubric.”

Currently under Georgia law, abortions up to 22 weeks are legal, but in 2019, Governor Brian Kemp signed the “Heart Beat Bill,” which disallows abortions after six weeks.

That measure is currently tied up in a federal lawsuit.