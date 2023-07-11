Former Houston County deputy arrested for DUI

Former deputy Matthew Story was off duty and driving his own personal vehicle at the time.

Matthew Story - Photo Credit to Houston County Sheriff's Office

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 911 call about a suspected drunk driver resulted in the DUI arrest of a Houston County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Story was off duty and driving his own personal vehicle around 5:30am. Deputies say some called 911 to report a drunk driver that hit a curb near the intersection of Houston Lake Road and Russell Parkway.

When patrol division deputies arrived in the area, they located the vehicle that matched the description from the caller. Deputies then made contact with Story. Based on their contact, deputies arrested Story for DUI.

The case is pending and will be heard in the State Court of Houston County.

Story’s employment with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office was terminated on July 5, 2023, due to his probationary employment status.