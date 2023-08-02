Former Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce building demolished

The building served as the commercial hub for business and community programs in Macon-Bibb for nearly 50 years.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Wednesday marked the start of a new chapter for business in Macon-Bibb County as the old Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce building on Coliseum Drive was demolished.

The former site of the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce was erected in 1947. The building served for nearly 50 years as a hub for business and community programs in Macon.

County Manager for Macon-Bibb, Keith Moffett, says he started his career at the old Chamber of Commerce building more than 20 years ago.

“Some of my first projects was the Kohl’s plant on 247 and other industries that we recruited to come into the area,” Moffett said.

Businesses like Brown and Williamson, YKK and Geico were welcomed into Macon through the former Chamber of Commerce building. It also housed the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority and Industrial Authority.

Moffet says while the demolition was bittersweet, it’s paving the way for new businesses and programs in Macon-Bibb County.

“In my job as County Manager and just dealing with the day-to-day operations, it just gives me joy to support all these great initiatives we have coming,” he said.

Jessica Walden has served as the president for the Chamber of Commerce for nearly one year. She saw the transition from the Chamber’s old location to its new location in January.

“To move from this parking lot here at the Centreplex to across the river in the heart of downtown, I think that’s really indicative of where we are as an organization serving our community,” Walden said. “We’re here to be here for business, and we are now in a business commercial hub.”

For Walden, the demolition was symbolic of progress for business in Macon. She says the work that’s done in the chamber isn’t about a building, but the people who make progress happen.

“This is saying goodbye to a part of the past, but it’s also like, ‘Look how far we’ve come and look where we’re going,’ and for the chamber, that means that business is good,” she said.

Walden says the cleared land will provide more space for the Macon Coliseum and convention center.

The new Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce building is located downtown at 338 Poplar Street.