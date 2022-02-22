Former Dublin Police Chief accepts role with school district

“I’m proud for the opportunity to bring my experience to the table.”

Chief Tim Chatman of the Dublin Police Department teachers his Transformers program to teens at Moore Street School Tuesday.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Dublin City Schools announced Monday night, the hiring of former Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman. He will be the district’s new Safety Director, beginning with the 2022-23 school year.

Chatman served the past five years as the City of Dublin’s first African American police chief.

“I’m proud for the opportunity to bring my experience to the table,” Chatman said, “to continue the pathway Dublin City Schools has already set in motion. I’m excited about the opportunity to serve.

Chatman graduated from West Laurens High School in 1980, a 1982 graduate of the Macon Technical School in Constructional Design, and graduated from the Middle Georgia Police Academy in 1985.

“We are extremely excited to add someone the caliber of Chief Chatman to our Dublin City Schools family,” said Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams. “He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and, most importantly, care and concern for young people that will be invaluable as we look to continue to move the needle on student achievement.”