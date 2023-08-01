Former Dublin man wanted for misdirecting $30 million in charity fraud scheme

Federal authorities are trying to track down 45-year-old Jason Gerald Shenk.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A wanted man from Dublin is accused of using more than $30 millions in charitable donations that was intended for Christian outreach in China. Federal authorities are trying to track down 45-year-old Jason Gerald Shenk.

According to U.S. Attorney Jill E. Steinberg of the Southern District of Georgia, Shenk is accused of gaining more than $30 million from faith-based charities and individual donors, primarily from religious communities in Ohio and North Carolina. The donations were based on his promises that he would use the funds for producing and distributing Bibles and Christian literature in the People’s Republic of China.

The newly unsealed federal indictment shows Shenk faces the following charges:

Four counts of Wire Fraud

Three counts of International Concealment Money Laundering

13 counts of Concealment Money Laundering

21 counts of Money Laundering Involving Transactions Greater than $10,000

One count of Failure to File Report of Foreign Bank Account

The indictment alleges Shenk obtained approximately $22 million from one charitable organization and its donors, and approximately $10 million from another charity and its donors, along with other donations from individuals. Shenk’s claimed he was a missionary dedicated to various Christian mission projects around the world. And he claimed he would use the funding to produce and distribute Bibles and Christian literature in China. Instead the funds were directed to a variety of shell corporation.

“When people of faith donate money for evangelistic purposes, they reasonably expect those who solicit their donations to act as faithful stewards of those funds,” said U.S. Attorney Steinberg. “This case alleges an egregious breach of that trust at the expense of multiple charities and individual donors.”

The indictment alleges Shenk also converted a significant amount of the funds to his own use, including:

Payments of approximately $1 million to an online sports gambling website

Purchases of equity shares of approximately $850,000 in a privately held nuclear energy company

Approximately $4 million in purchases of at least 16 life insurance policies in various people’s names

Purchases of diamonds, gold, and precious metals in amounts totaling approximately $1 million

Purchases of domestic and foreign stocks totaling more than $188,000

Payments of approximately $7 million to the company running Shenk’s family farm

Purchases on at least 10 personal credit cards totaling more than $820,000

Purchases of $320,000 in real estate in the “Galt’s Gulch” development in Santiago, Chile

Companies that served as conduits for these donations included Morning Star Ministries, with a bank account in Dublin, Ga.; Connect Connect Asia BV, with multiple bank accounts in Singapore; CLF Asia Limited, owner of a bank account in Hong Kong; Autumnvale Group Limited, owner of multiple bank accounts in Singapore; BCB International LLC, an entity registered in Georgia with bank accounts in the United States; Heartland Plantations LLC, an entity registered in Georgia with bank accounts in the United States; Global Paradigm LTD, an entity associated with bank accounts in the United States; and Shenkland LLC, an entity registered in North Carolina and owner of bank accounts in the United States.

The indictment alleges Shenk perpetrated the scheme from as early as April 2010 until July 2019, and that Shenk renounced his U.S. citizenship in 2016 to avoid financial reporting requirements under federal law.

If you believe you sent money directly or indirectly to Jason Gerald Shenk or one of the entities listed in the indictment for charitable purposes, please contact federal authorities at 478-752-6810.

In addition, if you have information regarding the whereabouts of Jason Gerald Shenk, please contact federal authorities at this same number.

If convicted, Shenk faces up to 20 years in prison, financial penalties and forfeiture of any property involved in or traceable to the offenses.