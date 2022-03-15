Former Byron Police Chief passes away

Photo Credit to the family of William Maynard Watson

(41NBC/WMGT) — A former Police Chief and City Marshal of Byron has died.

William Maynard Watson passed away on March 5th at 82 years old. Watson not only served the city of Byron as Police Chief and as City Marshal, but also served 11 years in the Army National Guard, was a member of the Lions Club International Club, Blue Knights of Georgia, Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, Peace Officers Association of Georgia, and many other organizations.

Watson’s obituary says that he is survived by his wife of 48 years, Crystal Watson, his daughter, grandchildren, siblings, and nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Watson’s Life will be held at Byron Baptist Church in April. Watson will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens.