Former Blue Bird workers file discrimination complaints

The workers claim they were wrongfully terminated from Blue Bird in Peach County for voicing human resources concerns.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two former workers have filed EEOC complaints against Blue Bird in Fort Valley, citing discrimination based on race and sex. The workers also claim they were wrongfully terminated for voicing human resources concerns.

Attorney Tamara Holder says she is representing two black women who once held senior level positions in Human Resources at Blue Bird. One complaint was filed May 2023 and the other was filed on November 2022.

Holder says the woman want a response from Blue Bird. They also want an EEOC investigation, change in workplace culture and proper pay for their terminations.

COMPLAINT ONE

One woman claims she was fired in March 2023 after complaining about activities and unsafe working conditions. In the complaint, the woman claims she raised concerns about Blue Bird’s drug testing and hiring policies. She said the policies discriminated against black male employees and hiring candidates. She says she made the complaints twice, and the complaints were ignored.

The woman also states she made a complaint about a Black female contract employee who was being sexually harassed. She states the complaint was ignored and mocked by management. The woman says she tried to investigate the claim further, and she was fired two weeks later.

Additionally, the complaint mentions an effort to arrange ADA accommodations for several pregnant Black female employees. The woman claims white male managers challenged the accommodations by saying they had a bunch of pregnant women in their department and if one had sitting accommodations then “they’ll all want it.”

The complaint also cites wage discrimination in salary deals for new black and white hires.

COMPLAINT TWO

A second complaint was filed in November 2022. In the complaint, the woman claims she was recruited and hired for a Senior Vice President Human Resources role, but she was later told she was “too green.” The company then created a lesser role with a lower salary and no sign-on bonus. The claim goes on to state the company later hired a white female for the job and offered her more money than the initial offer.

Additionally, the complaints mentions the woman did not get to work in the Macon office with other senior level officials. Instead, her office was on the first floor of the warehouse. She cites poor and unsafe working condition at the warehouse, including mice and roaches on her desk and a leaking building when it rained.

The woman states she complained about the working conditions her herself and the predominantly black workforce. She also cited video evidence. After the complaint she says managers started to “nitpick” her work. And she was terminated in October 2022.

“Women who are complaining as employees in the workplace across the country and are ignored,” said Holder. “There is a trickle up effect that even women in HR who are telling — who are the mouth piece — and are telling corporate America, these issues need to be addressed for the best interest and vitality of the company are also being ignored.”

Holder says other workers have reached out to her about workplace concerns. She encourages other workers to come forward with complaints.

Blue Bird has the opportunity to respond to the compliant and an opportunity to mediate before an investigation is launched.