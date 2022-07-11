Former Bibb County Schools network and data security employee facing Peeping Tom charges

A former Bibb County School District employee is being charged after a Peeping Tom situation in which a GoPro camera was found positioned outside an 18-year-old girl's window.

According to an incident report from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, on May 18, deputies were dispatched to an address on Grove Lane in reference to a Peeping Tom incident in which they were told the victim found a GoPro camera positioned outside her window the previous night as she was getting out of the shower. Deputies were then told that the victim’s neighbor, Greg Hogan, worked in cybersecurity for Bibb County Schools and that she gave the camera to him to examine.

The victim says she was unable to find a memory card in the camera, so she was worried the footage may have uploaded automatically to a cloud share file. Deputies spoke with Hogan about the camera and collected it from him. Hogan said he didn’t find anything on the camera and also said he checked the camera system around his house to see if anyone was caught placing the camera in the window, but he did not see anyone.

When speaking to deputies, the victim said the only suspicious person she and her family believed might have placed the camera was someone behind a strange Snapchat account that had started messaging the victim. They believed the account was fake but said the person seemed to be trying to gain the victim’s affection, despite the fact that she had been ignoring the person. The family mentioned they didn’t know who the person was but that it could have possibly been someone from her school.

The victim mentioned that around March, the family had noticed a small hole in the window screen but didn’t think anything of it. However, when examined, a Houston County Sheriff’s Office incident report says the hole looked as if it had been specifically cut to position the camera in the corner of the window.

We reached out to the Bibb County School District about Hogan’s past employment. The district confirmed he worked as a Network and Data Security Coordinator from June of 2017 to May 25 of this year, and said he’s no longer employed with the Bibb County School District. BCSD says the arrest did not pertain or relate to the school district.

Houston County District Attorney Kendall says Hogan was arrested on June 28 and was released on bond the next day.

He faces felony and misdemeanor Peeping Tom charges and still has to go before a grand jury.