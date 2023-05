Former Bibb corrections officer arrested

Allegedly gave a gun to a gang member

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A former Bibb County Corrections officer is behind bars after allegedly giving a gang member a gun.

According to the Bibb County Sheriffs Office, 24-year-old Kendrell Daimon Daniely worked at the jail from June of 2021 until he resigned in March of this year. He was arrested on a warrant after allegedly giving his brother, who deputies say is a known gang member, a gun.