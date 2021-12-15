Former Atlanta Falcon dedicates white ribbons to lung cancer survivors

Chris Draft and the lung cancer survivors honored today

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Chris Draft and the Chris Draft Foundation partnered with the White Ribbon Project to honor Lung Cancer survivors Tuesday.

After playing a little more than a decade in the NFL, Draft got involved in Lung Cancer awareness after his wife was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2010. Draft said the diagnosis came out of nowhere and that his wife was healthy and showed no prior signs.

Draft now uses his foundation to bring more awareness to the disease.

Draft and the White Ribbon Foundation honored not only cancer survivors Tuesday but also the nurses and doctors who fight with them.

“For all the cancer survivors out there today, we want you to know that you are not alone,” he said. “If you don’t see them right in your face, they are there, fighting every day.”

About 1 in every 15 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

If you would like to help in the fight against lung cancer, go to www.chrisdraftfamilyfoundation.org/donate to donate.