Forest Ranger dies while monitoring Washington County fire

26-year-old Forest Ranger, Shaun Luke Daniel, was treated by emergency responders who were unable to revive him on the scene.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Georgia Forestry Commission is mourning the loss of a colleague, who suffered a medical emergency on Sunday while monitoring a contained wildfire in Washington County.

“We are shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Luke, our friend and co-worker,” said Georgia Forestry Commission Director Tim Lowrimore. “Our hearts are with his family during this devastating time and we’re extending all our support to them and to our GFC family as well.”

Daniel worked at GFC’s Johnson/Washington County Forestry Unit. An internal review surrounding this incident is underway, and employee assistance is being provided by our Human Resources Department.