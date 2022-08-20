Forbes features Macon as “South’s Best Kept Secret!”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The secret is out about Macon, thanks to Forbes magazine.

Writer Katie Chang wrote an article titled “A Weekend Guide to Macon, One of the South’s Best Kept Secrets.”

The article mentions some of the best food spots in town, like Macon bagels, and Nu-Way Weiners. The new Hotel Forty-Five gets an honorable mention. She also wrote about attractions like the Tubman Museum and the Big House.

Visit Macon President and CEO, Gary Wheat, says they work with travel writers to help tell Macon’s story.

“Forbes is read all over the world and a well-known publication so we were excited to see Forbes represent us and kind of present that 30,000-foot view of our destination,” Wheat said. “I think that allows the visitor to see that and see all that we have to offer here.”

You can read the Forbes Magazine article for yourself on their website.