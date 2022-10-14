Food vendors at Georgia National Fair competing for best fair food

The Georgia National Fair is holding a friendly competition called 'Fair Food Fight' between food vendors this year.

We went out to see the foods that are competing for your vote. Each vendor has a special food item on their menu this year.

“We also have our Cina-rolls that’s in our fair food fight this year,” The Donut Family manager Jeff Wobig said. “We take our original mini donuts, put toppings on top.”

If you’re a big fan of sweets, there’s more where that came from. Griffin Gillette, the owner of Polar Bear Ice Cream, says they wanted to come up with something different this year.

The business is offering its unique treat known as “Southern Comfort.”

“A sweet potato ice cream,” he said. “It’s got marshmallows in it, maple syrup and then we put candied bacon on top, whip[ed cream, we torch marshmallows with a torch and put a little cayenne pepper on top.”

If you don’t have a sweet tooth, Brian Gillette, the Co-Owner of Gillette’s Pizza, says you can try the Dorito Taco Pizza.

“We use a Chipotle ranch dressing as the base instead of a red sauce, and then we use the mozzarella, cheddar cheese, seasoned taco meat, and then we top it off with crunched up Doritos,” he said. ‘It gives it a little crunch, a little texture, and then we put sour cream and Chipotle ranch on top.”

Judges voted in two categories. Polar Bear Ice Cream won best sweet, and Meester Mikes won best savory.

You can vote for the overall best food item. At every participating food vendor, there’s a barcode to scan and vote.

“We’re hoping to win this one this year in Georgia,” Wobig said.

The winner of best food choice will be announced at 10 a.m. Friday. The fair runs through October 16.