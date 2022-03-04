Floyd Griffin announces run for Georgia Secretary of State

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT ) — Former State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin is running for Georgia Secretary of State.

He made an official announcement Thursday morning outside the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections.

Griffin says he wants to build trust back in the election process. He promised to appoint a female deputy to the office if elected. Griffin also says he wants to have office hours in Macon at the Secretary of State office on Coliseum Drive to be more accessible to voters.

“Instead of them having to drive all the way to Atlanta, find somewhere to park and pay $3 or $4 an hour,” he said. “They can come right here to Macon from anywhere in the state and do the same thing.”

Griffin is running as a Democrat. The primary elections are on May 24.



