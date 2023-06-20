Florida murder suspect dies following Dooly County chase

The Dooly County Sheriff's Office was pursuing a murder suspect around 4:30 Monday evening.

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Florida murder suspect is dead following a deputy chase in Dooly County. Georgia State Patrol says the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a murder suspect around 4:30 Monday evening. The suspect was wanted out of Marion County, Florida.

According to GSP, the chase ended in a crash on Old National Highway near Georgia Highway 230. Troopers responded to the scene to investigate the crash. GSP was never involved with the pursuit.

The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office says this is now a death investigation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the death of the suspect.

