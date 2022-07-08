Florida man in custody in Monroe County following chase, crash on I-75

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Daniel Young of Tallahassee, Florida was taken into custody after a chase early Friday.

Daniel Young (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Florida man faces multiple charges after a pursuit early Friday on I-75.

That’s according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says a Monroe County deputy tried to stop a vehicle around 3:30 a.m. that was “suspected to have been involved in an aggravated assault/domestic dispute that happened on Interstate 75NB.”

The vehicle, driven by 38-year-old Daniel Young of Tallahassee, Florida, did not stop, and a pursuit began that continued into Butts County.

Young tried multiple times to ram the deputies during the pursuit, according to the news release. The pursuit ended on I-75 near mile marker 201 in Butts County when Young wrecked after law enforcement performed a P.I.T. maneuver.

Young was taken into custody and transported to the Monroe County Jail after being checked out on the scene by EMS.

He’s charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of obstruction, one count of felony fleeing and attempting to elude, DUI refusal and multiple traffic violations.

