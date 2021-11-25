Flint Energies: Power restored, possible power blinks in Houston County

More than 2,000 Flint Energies customer were without power Thanksgiving morning

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Flint Energies reports power has been restored to a substation that left thousands of customers without power Thanksgiving morning.

Thursday morning, Flint Energies posted to Facebook saying 2,372 members were without power due to a Georgia Power equipment failure that deenergized Flint’s north Centerville substation.

Flint Energies says the power is on for all customers affected. However as circuits get back to normal, customers may still see a few power blinks.

If you have any more issues, please call 888-354-6836.