Flint Energies offers tips to save on energy bill

WARNER ROBINS. Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— As temperatures increase across Middle Georgia, your energy bill is too. For many Flint Energies customers, they’re feeling the heat of a high energy bill.

“Oh my God it’s been awful, you know it goes from about a month ago, it went from like 200 to almost 500, so it’s rough,” said Dawn Endresen.

Endresen is one of many Flint Energies customers looking for ways to lower the amount of energy her family uses.

“We’re trying to limit the kids from going in and out we’ve put stuff up on the windows.”

Flint Energies says it’s important to keep your thermostat on, and remember to set it to 78 degrees. When you’re not in a room, lights should always be off.

“One benefit that I think is really important is use you’re ceiling fan, that ceiling fan will make you feel about 2 degrees cooler,” said Rod Green.

Green is the Energy Services Manager for Flint Energies. He says the most energy consuming factor is your AC unit, and recommends cleaning it and changing the filter.

“You’re filters are very important it’s basically like the lungs of your system.”

He also recommends using your washer and dryer at night to preserve more energy.

Although the summer like temperatures came sooner than expected, Endresen says she wants other families to also be prepared.

“Right now it’s going to sky rocket, it’s going to be really really high and if it was me, like I said I put stuff up over the windows.”

