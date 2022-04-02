Flint Energies increases monthly base charge

The base rate change is for consumer-member billings that begin on April 1

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Flint Energies customers will notice a one dollar increase to the base charge on their bills.

According to a company news release, starting April 1, the residential base charge will move from $31 per month to $32. Overall, that is a $12 increase for one year of service.

Flint Energies says it updates its cost-of-service calculation every two years, and the base charge covers the costs of operating the co-op and delivering power. It also includes the cost to maintain more than 7,000 miles of electric lines and 52 substations

“As a not-for-profit electric cooperative, all Flint members share in the costs and benefits of electric service,” says Flint Energies Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Nelms. “Through conservative management and strategic power supply agreements, we work to reduce expenses and operate more efficiently to help control costs for all members. Even with this change, the price of electricity has risen less than many other common member expenses.”

The base rate change will also be in effect for other rate schedules previously billed at $31 per month. This includes approximately 1,000 non-residential accounts.

Flint Energies’ residential rate remains at the current 10.55 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh).