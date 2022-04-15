Five arrested in Monroe County for Methamphetamines, marijuana
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Five people were arrested in connection to drug related crimes in Monroe County on Friday, April 15th.
According to a social media post from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at 123 Towaliga Road after several reports from concerned citizens. During the search, Deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana, a small indoor marijuana grow, as well as several drug related objects including digital scales and packaging and smoking devices.
The suspects and their charges are as follows:
Lee Wasden (Monroe County) :
- Manufacturing Marijuana
- Possession of Marijuana more than One Ounce
- Possession of methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Schedule 4 Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
- Pills not in Original Container
Brandy Ford (Monroe County) :
- Manufacturing Marijuana
- Possession of Marijuana more than One Ounce
- Possession of methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Schedule 4 Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
- Pills not in Original Container
Brandon Baxter (Monroe County):
- Possession of Methamphetamine
Vivian Fargason (Monroe County):
- Possession of Methamphetamine