First Presbyterian Day School in Macon increases security systems

First Presbyterian Day School in Macon has ramped up its security protocols by installing the Centegix security system, a measure aimed at ensuring the safety of students and staff.

The Centegix system, which school officials say is utilized by 60% of public schools in Georgia, provides every school employee with a badge. The badge allows individuals to sound an alarm if they encounter a threat or if an emergency occurs. The school has also brought on a dedicated campus security officer to bolster safety measures.

“I also think it’s a major topic for our parents, and we’ve heard them and listened to them and decided if this is that important to parents it’s certainly important to the school, that what parents think is the right thing to do and what school thinks is the right thing to do,” Head of School John Patterson said. “And those two things mesh together. It’s absolutely the right thing to do.”

In addition to the Centegix system, First Presbyterian Day School is proactively engaging in threat assessment and has updated its school policies to further protect its community.