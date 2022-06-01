First potential case of Monkeypox in Georgia discovered

(41NBC/WMGT) — The first potential case of Monkeypox in Georgia has been reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Georgia Department of Public Health announced a possible case Wednesday, saying that the case involves a male resident of metro Atlanta who had recently traveled to Canada.

The CDC is performing tests to confirm the case, and the DPH is conducting contact tracing while the man isolates at home.

Monkeypox has been most seen in those with recent travel history to central or west African countries, as well as parts of Europe where it’s been reported. Other cases in the United states have also been spotted in California, with 3 cases, Colorado with 2, New York with 4, Florida with 3, and a few others with 1 or 2 cases each.