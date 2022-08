First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19



First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

CNN reports that a statement from the White House says she started to show cold-like symptoms Monday night.

Although she tested negative on a rapid test, a second PCR test came back positive.

Biden is fully vaccinated, and double-boosted. She’ll be taking Paxlovid and is isolating from her staff and others for at least 5 days.