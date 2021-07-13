First Lady Jill Biden makes surprise stop for pies at Savannah eatery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Staff at a Georgia restaurant got a surprise to-go order from a VIP customer when first lady Jill Biden came through the door.

Biden visited Savannah last Thursday to promote vaccinations against COVID-19. She stopped by Green Truck Neighborhood Pub.

The farm-to-table burger joint is south of Savannah’s downtown historic district. Restaurant co-owner Whitney Shepard-Yates said the staff was surprised when Biden came in with U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson. Shepard-Yates says the first lady ordered two pecan pies to go.

The Green Truck weathered the pandemic by relying on takeout orders. Its dining room reopened last month.