First Friday returning to Milledgeville in August

Milledgeville Mainstreet is looking for talent for its First Friday events.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Milledgeville’s First Fridays are returning in August after the events weren’t held for several months due to the pandemic.

That’s according to a post on Mainstreet Milledgeville’s Facebook page over the weekend.

Milledgeville Mainstreet is looking for talent for its First Friday events. Director Carlee Schulte says it was time bring the events back, and they’re looking for local talent to provide entertainment.

If you are interested in performing, you can contact Milledgeville Mainstreet at (478) 414-4014.