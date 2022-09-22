First day of fall will feel like summer in Middle Georgia



It was another hot day in Middle Georgia for our last official day of Summer.

Thursday brings the Autumnal Equinox, as well as the hottest day of the week for Middle Georgia.

Thankfully we will be seeing some relief from the heat as a cold front pushes in from the north.

This front will create a pretty breezy day and also a slight chance for isolated showers.

The front will be passing through the southeast Thursday evening, bringing dry air and a nice cool down.

Friday, high temps will be limited to the mid and low 80s with low humidity.

Should be a great way to head into the weekend!



Saturday will be a nice day in Middle Georgia with highs in the mid 80s and clear skies.

Sunday brings another quick warm up, increase in humidity, and our next chance of rain.

The isolated showers will be possible along our next cold front which moves in Sunday evening.



The start of next week is looking pretty quiet with temps around normal for this time of year.

Lows early next week will be falling into the upper 50s thanks to dry air.



The tropics are getting more active, not only with Hurricane Fiona, but also Tropical Storm Gaston, and several areas of storm complexes.

Although we will not be seeing a direct impact from Hurricane Fiona, we could see an impact from what will likely be named Hermine.

This area of storms moving into the Caribbean is showing signs that it could track into the Gulf of Mexico by next week.

It is still too early to know what it will do once it moves into the Gulf, but we will definitely need to keep watching.